Chilliwack Fire – Possible Arson at Portage Avenue Townhouse

Chilliwack – On Thursday Morning (November 11 @6:15AM) – Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported fire in a townhouse complex in the 46000 block of Portage Avenue.

Over 50 Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6 and upon arriving on scene, first in crews observed smoke and flame venting from the roof structure of the end unit within this townhouse complex.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire that was on the exterior of the building and also located fire in the roof space above the single car garage. Firefighters deployed an offensive attack to knock down the fire. As a result of their swift actions, the fire was contained to the attic and roof structure above the garage preventing further damage to the townhouse unit.

The home owner was home at the time of the fire and was awakened by cracking noise, went to the front door, open the door to see a reflection of fire in the neighbouring window across the driveway. The homeowner safely exited the townhouse unit. At the same time, residents within the complex were alerting other occupants to evacuate.

No one was hurt.

This fire may have been deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, please contact the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca