Annual Provincial Grants Support Includes Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Victoria/Fraser Valley – People in 55 communities throughout the province, including 14 communities in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, will benefit from more than $17 million in grants in lieu of municipal property taxes this year.

Each November, the Province pays grants in lieu of property taxes to municipalities and regional districts for services they provide in their communities, such as parks, sewers, roads, fire protection and other infrastructure projects. The grants are for properties owned by the provincial government, such as office buildings, warehouses and courthouses. Municipalities use these grants to fund and maintain priority public services and local infrastructure projects.

City of Maple Ridge – $970,868

City of Abbotsford – $117,660

City of Chilliwack – $34,331

District of Hope – $15,861

“This annual grant represents close to 1% of our overall budget,” said Mike Morden, mayor, City of Maple Ridge. “Council navigates a difficult path every year when allocating available funds against much-needed infrastructure and service improvements, while also trying to avoid municipal tax rate increases. This grant alleviates the financial impact on citizens.”

Grant calculations are determined under the Municipal Aid Act. Schools and hospitals are exempt from paying municipal property taxes and are not part of the grants-in-lieu calculation. Also excluded from compensation under the Municipal Aid Act are provincial assets, including highways, forests, and parks or land under the control, management or administration of a Crown corporation.

“Local governments have their fingers on the pulse of their communities,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “These grants in lieu help municipalities throughout the province, like Maple Ridge, fund important projects that benefit residents every day such as road repairs, fire prevention, or improving local parks and green spaces.”