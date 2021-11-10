RCMP Searching Missing Man – Leonard Ahenakew

Chilliwack – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Leonard Ahenakew, 24, of Chilliwack. Mr. Ahenakew was in last contact with a family member in Chilliwack on October 22, 2021.

Leonard Ahenakew description:

Indigenous male;

Height: 178 cm (5’10);

Eyes: Brown;

Hair: Black;

Tattoo of a rose on hand and multiple tattoos on arms.

As investigators continue to search for Mr. Ahenakew, they ask the public to remain watchful for him.

“Police and family are concerned for Leonard’s wellbeing,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leonard Ahenakew to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RCMP/Leonard Ahenakew