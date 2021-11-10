News

Heating Equipment Possible Cause of Fas Gas Fire in Yarrow

ByDon Lehn

Nov 10, 2021

Chilliwack – Early Wednesday morning (6:30AM) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire in a commercial building in the 42000 block of Yarrow Central Rd.

This is the Fas Gas next to a liquor store.

Over 30 Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 3, 4 and 6 and upon arriving on scene, observed smoke coming from the roof structure. Crews quickly entered the building, located the fire in the attic space above the retail section of the building and deployed an offensive attack to knock down the fire. As a result of their swift actions, the fire was contained to the attic and roof structure on the corner of the building preventing further damage to the remaining roof structure from fire.

The owner’s representative had just opened the store for business and could smell and see a thin layer of smoke in the store. The representative quickly called 911 and exited the building.

No one was hurt and the cause of this fire is accidental.

The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind the public to have heating equipment inspected and serviced at least once a year by a qualified professional.

