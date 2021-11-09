Mounties Arrest Three People for Firearm Related Event on Victoria – May Be Linked to Double Shooting North of Downtown

Chilliwack – RCMP arrested three people and seized a firearm during the police investigation of shots fired reports received over the weekend.

Around 5 pm on November 5, 2021, Chilliwack RCMP responded to reports of the sound of gunshots from a residence in the 45000-block of Victoria Avenue. Frontline officers reinforced by the Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team (ERT) immediately arrived to the address where police cordoned off the residence.

Officers seized a loaded carbine-style firearm and arrested three persons – 29-year-old and 43-year-old men from Chilliwack and a 35-year-old man from Surrey–from the residence.

Investigators returned on November 6, 2021 to the address where Chilliwack General Investigation Support Team (GIST) executed a search warrant. Police seized a quantity of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, cash, fireworks and a pellet rifle during the search.

Chilliwack GIST, supported by the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) continue to pursue the investigation and are conducting a thorough review of all evidence seized to determine any connection between this investigation and the investigation into reports of shots fired received by Chilliwack RCMP on November 4.

Police later released the three people from custody pending further investigation.

Shooting incidents raise a high level of concern with police as the act in itself places the public at risk, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. Evidence gathered to this point does not indicate a further risk to the public in either event.

RCMP remind anyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).