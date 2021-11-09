Politics

Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon MP Vis Named Conservative Shadow Minister for Pacific Economic Development

ByDon Lehn

Nov 9, 2021

Mission/Ottawa – The Honourable Erin O’Toole, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada appointed Brad Vis, M.P. for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon, the CPC Shadow Minister for Pacific Economic Development.“I am honoured to be re-appointed to the Conservative Shadow Cabinet and look forward to continuing to serve her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition under the leadership of the Hon. Erin O’Toole,” said MP Vis. “There remains much to be done rebuilding and strengthening our economy as we move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. I am eager to be back in the House of Commons to advance this work and hold the federal government to account. British Columbia is often overlooked by Ottawa and I look forward elevating our province on the national scene through this portfolio.”

First elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2021, MP Vis previously served as the Conservative Shadow Minister for Housing and on the Standing Committee on Human Resources, Skills and Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities (HUMA).

Highlights of MP Vis’ past parliamentary work on Housing include his successful Opposition Day Motion demanding federal action to address Canada’s Housing Affordability Crisis, and involvement in HUMA’s study and subsequent report: Indigenous Housing: The Direction Home.

