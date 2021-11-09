Sports

Historic First for TWU – Spartans have 3 Teams Ranked No. 1 at the Same Time in U SPORTS Top 10

Langley – For the first time in Trinity Western history, the Spartans have three teams ranked No. 1 at the same time in the  U SPORTS Top 10, with TWU’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams and the women’s soccer team all ranked atop their respective national rankings.
 
After a massive Canada West Championship victory at the Chase Office Field, the Spartans will be moving on to the U SPORTS Championship from Nov. 18th-21st. Fourth-year forward Kathryn Harvey (Coquitlam, B.C.) was recently named Canada West Women’s Soccer Athlete of the Week after scoring two crucial goals for the Spartans over the weekend. The Spartans have been ranked no. 1 for four consecutive weeks.

Men’s volleyball has asserted themselves as the no. 1 ranked side in the first U SPORTS Top 10 dedicated to the 2021-22 season. The Spartans are coming off a big weekend which saw them defeat Thompson Rivers twice without conceding a set in either match. Brodie Hofer (Langley, B.C.) is coming off an excellent weekend, totalling 18 kills across two matches.
 
TWU Women’s volleyball is also at the top of their rankings, putting themselves in first after an impressive showing against TRU this past weekend. Savannah Purdy (Victoria) has gotten off to a great start as the third-year outside totalled 21 kills for the weekend.
 
Both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams will be taking a two-week bye period after their home opening weekend at the Langley Events Centre.

U SPORTS uses the ELO Rating System for the calculation of its weekly national rankings. ELO’s unique algorithm blends a statistical calculation with customized variables that is adaptable across a range of sports. 
 
U SPORTS TOP 10 – November 9, 2021

WOMEN’S SOCCER

RankSchoolRegular SeasonPlayoffsELOPrev.
Rank
1Trinity Western11-0-13-0-01830.071
2Montreal13-0-11-0-01812.012
3Queen’s8-2-02-0-01751.578
4UBC9-1-22-1-01751.374
5Ottawa9-0-11-1-01745.663
6MacEwan10-2-02-1-01708.135
7Laval10-1-31-0-01702.009
8Acadia7-3-23-0-01688.16NR / NC
9Calgary9-2-10-0-11684.687
10Nipissing8-1-11-0-11664.56NR / NC


MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
 

RankSchoolRegular Season
Record		ELOPrev.
Rank
1Trinity Western2-01752.75
2Montreal5-11697.90
3McMaster1-01678.75
4Toronto0-01655.19
5Alberta2-01641.62
6Queen’s1-01640.57
7Calgary2-01602.41
8UBC0-01596.90
9Laval4-11593.20
10Brandon3-11584.83


 
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
 

RankSchoolRegular Season
Record		ELOPrev.
Rank
1Trinity Western2-01723.68
2Alberta2-01673.56
3Toronto0-01672.83
4Mount Royal2-01663.30
5Dalhousie2-11656.97
6Brock1-01626.70
7Saint Mary’s5-01616.35
8McGill5-21616.22
9Sherbrooke4-11583.81
10Acadia3-01576.82

