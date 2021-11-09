Historic First for TWU – Spartans have 3 Teams Ranked No. 1 at the Same Time in U SPORTS Top 10

Langley – For the first time in Trinity Western history, the Spartans have three teams ranked No. 1 at the same time in the U SPORTS Top 10, with TWU’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams and the women’s soccer team all ranked atop their respective national rankings.



After a massive Canada West Championship victory at the Chase Office Field, the Spartans will be moving on to the U SPORTS Championship from Nov. 18th-21st. Fourth-year forward Kathryn Harvey (Coquitlam, B.C.) was recently named Canada West Women’s Soccer Athlete of the Week after scoring two crucial goals for the Spartans over the weekend. The Spartans have been ranked no. 1 for four consecutive weeks.



Men’s volleyball has asserted themselves as the no. 1 ranked side in the first U SPORTS Top 10 dedicated to the 2021-22 season. The Spartans are coming off a big weekend which saw them defeat Thompson Rivers twice without conceding a set in either match. Brodie Hofer (Langley, B.C.) is coming off an excellent weekend, totalling 18 kills across two matches.



TWU Women’s volleyball is also at the top of their rankings, putting themselves in first after an impressive showing against TRU this past weekend. Savannah Purdy (Victoria) has gotten off to a great start as the third-year outside totalled 21 kills for the weekend.



Both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams will be taking a two-week bye period after their home opening weekend at the Langley Events Centre.



U SPORTS uses the ELO Rating System for the calculation of its weekly national rankings. ELO’s unique algorithm blends a statistical calculation with customized variables that is adaptable across a range of sports.



U SPORTS TOP 10 – November 9, 2021



WOMEN’S SOCCER





Rank School Regular Season Playoffs ELO Prev.

Rank 1 Trinity Western 11-0-1 3-0-0 1830.07 1 2 Montreal 13-0-1 1-0-0 1812.01 2 3 Queen’s 8-2-0 2-0-0 1751.57 8 4 UBC 9-1-2 2-1-0 1751.37 4 5 Ottawa 9-0-1 1-1-0 1745.66 3 6 MacEwan 10-2-0 2-1-0 1708.13 5 7 Laval 10-1-3 1-0-0 1702.00 9 8 Acadia 7-3-2 3-0-0 1688.16 NR / NC 9 Calgary 9-2-1 0-0-1 1684.68 7 10 Nipissing 8-1-1 1-0-1 1664.56 NR / NC



MEN’S VOLLEYBALL







Rank School Regular Season

Record ELO Prev.

Rank 1 Trinity Western 2-0 1752.75 – 2 Montreal 5-1 1697.90 – 3 McMaster 1-0 1678.75 – 4 Toronto 0-0 1655.19 – 5 Alberta 2-0 1641.62 – 6 Queen’s 1-0 1640.57 – 7 Calgary 2-0 1602.41 – 8 UBC 0-0 1596.90 – 9 Laval 4-1 1593.20 – 10 Brandon 3-1 1584.83 –





WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL







Rank School Regular Season

Record ELO Prev.

Rank 1 Trinity Western 2-0 1723.68 – 2 Alberta 2-0 1673.56 – 3 Toronto 0-0 1672.83 – 4 Mount Royal 2-0 1663.30 – 5 Dalhousie 2-1 1656.97 – 6 Brock 1-0 1626.70 – 7 Saint Mary’s 5-0 1616.35 – 8 McGill 5-2 1616.22 – 9 Sherbrooke 4-1 1583.81 – 10 Acadia 3-0 1576.82 –

U SPORTS Top 10 | We have three teams ranked no. 1️⃣ in this week’s U SPORTS Top 10!



📰 : https://t.co/C27pKEBMul#TWUSpartans x #USPORTSTop10 pic.twitter.com/O5jsTje4Yf — TWU Spartans (@TWUSpartans) November 9, 2021