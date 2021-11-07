Legal

City of Abbotsford Introduces Vaccination Policy

ByDon Lehn

Nov 7, 2021

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford will be implementing a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy in the coming weeks. The new policy will require all employees who are not fully vaccinated, or who choose not to disclose their vaccine status to comply with the City’s COVID-19 Test Screening Program.

Throughout the pandemic, the City of Abbotsford has closely followed the provincial response and guidance from the Provincial Health Officer. Implementing a vaccination policy is consistent with that direction and is an additional measure to ensure our workplaces remain as safe as possible.

With 81 per cent of eligible Abbotsford residents fully vaccinated and 87 per cent partially vaccinated, the City believes this direction also aligns with the views of the majority of Abbotsford residents.

