News

BC Housing Support ($1300/mo) for Wildfire 2021-Affected Residents

ByDon Lehn

Nov 7, 2021

Victoria – The Province is teaming up with the Canadian Red Cross to provide eligible residents, who were affected by the 2021 wildfires, with financial assistance to support their interim housing needs during their recovery.

Starting December 2021, the Province will provide eligible households with financial assistance of $1,300 per month while they are supported in the transition to long-term housing. This program will be facilitated through an agreement with the Canadian Red Cross.

This assistance will help meet the interim housing needs of eligible households that have been receiving short-term accommodation supports through Emergency Support Services since July.

The Canadian Red Cross will contact eligible households to assess their unique needs and discuss next steps to help cover their interim housing needs and find longer-term housing solutions. This is in addition to its work offering personalized support to people affected by the 2021 wildfires to discuss their unique needs and next steps for early and long-term recovery.

The Canadian Red Cross is also providing support with housing repair and reconstruction to homeowners who have been unable to return home. Eligible homeowners may receive financial support to help meet their immediate needs, clean up their property and/or assist with expenses related to the repair or rebuilding of their home.

Additional support may include helping to understand insurance and community resources, planning for rebuilding and returning home, help with financial assistance to access mental health services, and making informed decisions as residents progress in their recovery.

For more information on Canadian Red Cross services and how to access them, call 1 800 863-6582, Monday to Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time), or visit: https://www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/2021-british-columbia-fires

For information about insurance coverage, visit the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s website: http://www.ibc.ca/bc

Related Post

News

FVN AM News Sunday November 7, 2021. Time Change, Anti-Mask Protest at Kids Football Game (VIDEO)

Nov 7, 2021
News

Fall Back to Standard Time Sunday @2AM – IT Won’t Be The Last… Time

Nov 6, 2021
News

Cougar Sighting In Cultus Lake Park

Nov 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four × three =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Uncategorized

Province Honours Work in Community Safety, Crime Prevention Inclusing Chilliwack Podcaster Aaron Pete

Nov 7, 2021
News

BC Housing Support ($1300/mo) for Wildfire 2021-Affected Residents

Nov 7, 2021
Legal

City of Abbotsford Introduces Vaccination Policy

Nov 7, 2021
Sports

UFV Sports Saturday – Men’s Soccer Playoffs End Early, Tuchscherer, Cabuco Lead Cascades Hoops Past UFB in 2OT

Nov 7, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.