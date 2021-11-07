BC Housing Support ($1300/mo) for Wildfire 2021-Affected Residents

Victoria – The Province is teaming up with the Canadian Red Cross to provide eligible residents, who were affected by the 2021 wildfires, with financial assistance to support their interim housing needs during their recovery.

Starting December 2021, the Province will provide eligible households with financial assistance of $1,300 per month while they are supported in the transition to long-term housing. This program will be facilitated through an agreement with the Canadian Red Cross.

This assistance will help meet the interim housing needs of eligible households that have been receiving short-term accommodation supports through Emergency Support Services since July.

The Canadian Red Cross will contact eligible households to assess their unique needs and discuss next steps to help cover their interim housing needs and find longer-term housing solutions. This is in addition to its work offering personalized support to people affected by the 2021 wildfires to discuss their unique needs and next steps for early and long-term recovery.

The Canadian Red Cross is also providing support with housing repair and reconstruction to homeowners who have been unable to return home. Eligible homeowners may receive financial support to help meet their immediate needs, clean up their property and/or assist with expenses related to the repair or rebuilding of their home.

Additional support may include helping to understand insurance and community resources, planning for rebuilding and returning home, help with financial assistance to access mental health services, and making informed decisions as residents progress in their recovery.

For more information on Canadian Red Cross services and how to access them, call 1 800 863-6582, Monday to Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time), or visit: https://www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/2021-british-columbia-fires

For information about insurance coverage, visit the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s website: http://www.ibc.ca/bc