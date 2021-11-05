Province, Métis Nation BC Advance Relations with Letter of Intent on Reconciliation

Victoria – Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) and the Province have renewed a shared commitment to strengthen their relationship and advance reconciliation with Métis people in B.C.

A new letter of intent proposes a new whole of government approach to Métis relations as a partnership between MNBC and British Columbia that respects Métis self-determination.

The letter of intent can be found here:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/download/54730989004F46DEB3078D08198EEC4F

“We recognize the importance of co-developing a strong relationship with Métis Nation British Columbia that respects the distinct culture, heritage and history of their over 20,000 registered citizens,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “This new agreement envisages a more collaborative approach to initiatives and opportunities across government that we intend to set out in a new reconciliation agreement.”

During their work together, MNBC and the Province recognized the opportunity to phase out the previous Métis Nation Relationship Accord II and move toward a reconciliation agreement that is framed within the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action, and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Calls to Justice.

“This letter of intent to pursue a new reconciliation agreement formalizes a shared commitment to embark on a new relationship,” said Lissa Dawn Smith, acting president, Métis Nation British Columbia. “We look forward to working closely with the Government of B.C. on a distinctions-based approach to reconciliation that presents a clear path to self-determination. We are committed to closing the gap in the quality of life of Métis people throughout the province.”

MNBC and the Province will now work on developing and formalizing a new Working Table that will focus engagement between MNBC and the provincial government, allowing for a new collaborative, accountable, cross-government partnership.

The Province recognizes the importance of a strong relationship with all Indigenous Peoples and remains committed to building strong partnerships based on a shared vision and tangible action.

Métis Nation British Columbia has more than 20,000 registered citizens out of approximately 90,000 people in B.C. who identify as Métis, and represents 39 Métis chartered communities in the province.

B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act sets out a “distinctions-based approach” to Indigenous Peoples, which acknowledges First Nations, Métis and Inuit are distinct peoples with unique histories and rights and legal traditions in what is now B.C., and the Province’s relationship with each will reflect their respective interests, priorities and circumstances.