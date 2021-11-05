News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 4, 2021 – Interviews: Diane Janzen, Chilliwack Community Services and Chris Csoka & Cindy Waters, @Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 5, 2021

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 4, 2021.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• The new Chilliwack Food Hub, and Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Kitchen, are launched!
• Halloween Fireworks created loads of headaches
• Clocks “Fall Back” this weekend. An extra hour of sleep!
• The BC Coroner released disturbing numbers from this past summer’s heat dome
AND
• Plenty of minor and Junior football this weekend

Interviews: Diane Janzen, Chilliwack Community Services and Chris Csoka & Cindy Waters, @Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society.

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

News

3rd Annual Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run & Food Drive – November 6 & 7 – Gill Bar

Nov 4, 2021
News

7th Annual Christmas Market – Evergreen Hall – November 5 to 7

Nov 4, 2021
News

COVID Exposure at Agassiz Elementary Secondary School

Nov 4, 2021

Crime

Chilliwack RCMP Investigating Thursday Night Two Shots Fired Cases, Just Hours and Blocks Apart

Nov 5, 2021
News

News

3rd Annual Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run & Food Drive – November 6 & 7 – Gill Bar

Nov 4, 2021
News

7th Annual Christmas Market – Evergreen Hall – November 5 to 7

Nov 4, 2021
