chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 4, 2021 – Interviews: Diane Janzen, Chilliwack Community Services and Chris Csoka & Cindy Waters, @Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 4, 2021.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• The new Chilliwack Food Hub, and Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Kitchen, are launched!

• Halloween Fireworks created loads of headaches

• Clocks “Fall Back” this weekend. An extra hour of sleep!

• The BC Coroner released disturbing numbers from this past summer’s heat dome

AND

• Plenty of minor and Junior football this weekend

Interviews: Diane Janzen, Chilliwack Community Services and Chris Csoka & Cindy Waters, @Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society.

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™