chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 4, 2021 – Interviews: Diane Janzen, Chilliwack Community Services and Chris Csoka & Cindy Waters, @Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 4, 2021.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• The new Chilliwack Food Hub, and Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Kitchen, are launched!
• Halloween Fireworks created loads of headaches
• Clocks “Fall Back” this weekend. An extra hour of sleep!
• The BC Coroner released disturbing numbers from this past summer’s heat dome
AND
• Plenty of minor and Junior football this weekend
Interviews: Diane Janzen, Chilliwack Community Services and Chris Csoka & Cindy Waters, @Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society.
News Director: Don Lehn
