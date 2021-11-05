Chilliwack RCMP Arrest Two Men – Seized Drugs and Cigarettes During Investigation

Chilliwack – RCMP arrested two people during the police investigation of an alleged drug trafficking operation.

An investigation initiated last summer by the Chilliwack RCMP Priority Target Team (PTT) resulted in the arrest of two people and seizure of drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cash, cigarettes, replica handguns and a black powder rifle during a search at a residence in the 46000-block of Gore Avenue.



A 44-year- old man and a 35-year-old man both from Chilliwack were later released from custody pending further investigation.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.

“Illegal drugs, firearms were prevented from reaching the streets of our community,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

How to spot a crime or drug dealer in your neighbourhood:

Regular and unusual traffic / pedestrian patterns where visitors stay a short duration of time;

Traffic stops where a resident comes out to briefly meet with the occupants of a vehicle;

House lights are always on.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).