Alzheimer Society of BC Webinar, “Enhancing Memory” -November 10, 17 and 24

Fraser Valley – Just like the rest of their bodies, the brains of Fraser Valley residents need to be looked after and exercised regularly. Healthy brain habits can help reduce the risk of dementia and other cognitive and chronic diseases.

Residents can learn those habits in an upcoming Alzheimer Society of B.C. webinar, “Taking the ‘fog’ out of brain fog using a multidimensional approach.” Dr. Heather Palmer will share tips on enhancing memory, increasing the ability to manage daily tasks and boosting feelings of well-being.

As elovee’s Head of Dementia Support Services and an internationally recognized dementia expert, Dr. Palmer will share her multidimensional approach to helping people think, feel and function their best. This 60-minute webinar takes place on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. PT.

Additional Society webinars this month that are open to Fraser Valley residents include:

· Preparing for the holidays (Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. PT): Explore strategies for adapting your plans to minimize stress and maximize connection.

· IG Wealth Management Financial Confidence Workshop (Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. PT): Feeling confident about your finances can positively impact many areas of your life and overall health. Bonny Stedman from IG Wealth Management will lead the one-hour workshop. The session discusses benefits you may qualify for (like government and tax benefits and credits), how to access them, and fundamental planning all Canadians should have in place to protect themselves.

To register for any of these free webinars, visit alzbc.org/webinars.

In addition, the Alzheimer Society is also offering online education workshops. These small group information sessions are facilitated to provide opportunities for live discussion. Sessions upcoming this month include Driving and dementia (Nov. 9), a two-session workshop for caregivers (Nov. 16 and 23), An introduction to brain health (Nov. 23) and Activities to do at home (Nov. 30). To learn more or register, call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit alzbc.org/edu-workshops.