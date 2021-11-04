News

7th Annual Christmas Market – Evergreen Hall – November 5 to 7

ByDon Lehn

Nov 4, 2021

Chilliwack – The 7th Annual 3 Day Christmas Market, at Evergreen Hall Chilliwack, is this weekend from Friday to Saturday and Admission is free.

FRIDAY NOV 5th 4-9pm
SATURDAY NOV 6th 10am-4pm
SUNDAY NOV 7th 10am-4pm

Showcasing local home based businesses in the Fraser Valley. Handmade items, home decor, fashion, ceramics, sweet & treats, beauty and much more.

*Food Trucks on Location

*Free Parking.110+ door prizes to be won with proceeds going to a local charity

Covid protocols will be in place for everyones safety –
*masks must be worn inside venue at all times
*social distancing is required.
*hand sanitizing station for shoppers at entrance*

Proof of vaccine passport NOT required for this event via Provincial Health Authorities.

110+ Vendor Spaces Available – Please email/message for an application if you’re interested in attending our event with your business. lisa.middlemiss@hotmail.com

