UFV Virtual Panel Discussion on Pandemic-Related Research Projects – Thursday November 4

Fraser Valley – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on society. It has forced us to change many of our daily habits and challenged our assumptions about routines and activities we took for granted in the past.



It also provided researchers with the opportunity to conduct real-time research on the effects of a pandemic.



The University of the Fraser Valley research office will be hosting an online public panel discussion Nov 4 to showcase the research projects that UFV faculty have undertaken on over the past year and a half.



Adapting to a Pandemic World — Exploring COVID-19 Research at UFV will feature five of UFV’s leading researchers, each delivering a 10-minute presentation of their research to date, with an opportunity for Q&A at the end.

Thur, Nov 4

7–8:30 pm

Platform: Zoom, with pre-registration required

Structure: Ten-minute presentations on each topic, with Q&A to follow

Audience: Public

Register for this event: https://ufv-ca.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0tqbHWdwQgCwV8f_nZ7sjw



Panelists / topics:

Dr. Satwinder Bains Mitigating the Effects of Epidemic/Pandemic Outbreaks on Temporary Foreign Agricultural Workers and Farm Operations in British Columbia

Dr. Cindy Jardine Developing travel readiness strategies for Chinese and South Asian populations in the Fraser Valley who regularly travel back to their countries of origin to visit friends and relatives

Dr. Lesley Jessiman/Dr. Andrea Hughes Social Isolation and Loneliness in the Face of COVID-19: An Examination of the Outcomes and the Key Protective/Predictive Factors

Dr. Shelley Canning Nursing students and seniors: Using technology to maintain social connections during COVID-19.

