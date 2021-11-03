Surrey Mayor Was a Panel Speaker for the UN Global Innovation Hub at the COP26 Climate Change Conference

Surrey – Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum was part of a panel of speakers for the United Nations Global Innovation Hub at the COP26 Climate Change Conference. The city government panel included local representatives from Scotland, South Korea and Vancouver. Addressing delegates, virtually, Mayor McCallum outlined the programs and initiatives the City of Surrey are taking to address climate change.

“Climate change affects us all and we all have to do our part in fighting its destabilizing effects on our planet,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “At the City of Surrey, we are taking direct action. Our newest recreational facility, the new Clayton Community Centre, is built to Passive House standards making it 90% more energy efficient. We are also making it easier for our residents to switch to clean technology by doubling the number of public electrical vehicle chargers in Surrey. No action is too small. From large institutions to the individual, by collectively taking action we are giving our planet a fighting chance to beat climate change.”

Other green initiatives the City of Surrey have put into effect include:

First municipality in Metro Vancouver to ban single use plastic bags and foam takeout containers

Increased the maximum fine for illegally cut trees to $20,000

City of Surrey tree sales will result in 4000 new trees planted by the end of the year

The City District Energy System provides an efficient and low impact source for heating in the downtown core by using renewable natural gas created at the Surrey Biofuel Facility from kitchen and green scraps



Surrey has also been chosen to be the site for Canada’s first full-electric smart motorcycle. Damon Motors new 110,000 square foot research, development and production hub recently broke ground. By 2025, 300 high-tech manufacturing jobs and 500 office jobs will be based at the state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Surrey’s Bridgeview neighborhood.

The Mayor’s full presentation can be downloaded here.