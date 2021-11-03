News

Chilliwack Community Food Hub is a Reality

ByDon Lehn

Nov 3, 2021 , , , , , ,

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Community Food Hub concept is the result of the hard work of Salvation Army, Chilliwack Bowls of Hope and Chilliwack Community Services with the support of the City of Chilliwack, VanCity Reaching Home, the Chilliwack Foundation and the Rotary Club of Chilliwack.

chillTV and FVN assisted in the making of presentation videos.

Last week, Chilliwack Bowls of Hope had a kitchen dedication of the Mike Csoka Kitchen in memory of his life long work in support of Bowls of Hope. His son Chris made that dedication with a plaque that is now on permanent display in the kitchen of the Food Hub.

Don Armstrong and the Chilliwack Salvation Army played an important roll in advising how to run such a large program to the best efficiency.

Bowls of Hope/Food Hub
Chris Coska/Bowls of Hope/Food Hub

