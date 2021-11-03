Cascade Skyline Gondola Project receives Endorsement by Indigenous Tourism BC

Chilliwack – The Cascade Skyline Gondola Project (CSGP), received full endorsement by Indigenous Tourism BC this week.

Indigenous Tourism of British Columbia (ITBC), has written a letter of full support for the project and its components. Of particular interest is the Sto:lo Interpretive Cultural Centre. The letter is addressed to Minister Katherine Conroy and various other Ministers of the Provincial Government.

Chair of the ITBC Board, Brenda Baptiste wrote, “We understand that CSGP devoted considerable time and energy developing a vision for protecting and restoring the lands of the Chipmunk Creek watershed for sustainable use, integrating cultural and spiritual practices that follow snoweyelh, the laws, values and principles that have been passed down over many generations and are still in use today. Moreover, CSGP has found broad support in the First Nations community and has the Cheam First Nation as a co-proponent and investor in the project”. She goes on to write, “The CSGP represents an unprecedented opportunity for the Indigenous tourism industry in BC. It is a cornerstone of the principles of reconciliation.”

In closing, she states, “We wholeheartedly endorse the Cascade Skyline Gondola Project based on the ecological and cultural benefits that it will bring to the community through sustainable tourism, creating spectacular outdoor experiences for our local communities, the Fraser Valley, BC and beyond.

President of CSGP, Jayson Faulkner said, “This is a wonderful expression of support for the vision of the project that we have worked so hard to advance. Our Cheam First Nation partners, and other First Nation partners have guided us in much of what we have done and we hope that this overwhelming support from stakeholders and leaders, will convince the Province to move more expeditiously in their review.”

The Stó:lō Cultural Interpretive Center (SCIC) will be located at the base of the Cascade Skyline Gondola site. With its incredible profile and exclusive location directly adjacent to the Trans Canada Highway at Bridal Falls, the project has great potential for economic viability and visitation estimated at 150,000+ guests annually. The integrated component in the experience would be unprecedented in Canada.

The CSGP is in the process for permitting and review with the Province of BC.

