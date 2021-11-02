While Chilliwack Xmas Parade Is A No Go- Council Expected to Pass “Christmas Village” and “Light Up Chilliwack”

Chilliwack – At Tuesday November 2 council meeting (2PM), Chilliwack City Council is expected to approve two Christmas events to replace the cancelled Xmas Parade.

For the past five years the City of Chilliwack has enjoyed a very successful partnership with several local

Rotary clubs to host the annual Christmas Parade with the City contributing an annual fee of $18,000.00. With the

implementation of COVID restrictions, set out by the Provincial Health Authority, there was no ability to offer the

event in 2020. The Christmas Parade Committee did attempt to plan for a 2021 event but again the provincial

health edicts put the planning process behind and the decision to postpone the parade for one more year was

deemed necessary.

Although different in scope there are two holiday events being proposed and which will offer a festive opportunity

to the residents of Chilliwack.

The first event is the “Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas illage”. Situated in the heart of downtown

Chilliwack this event will commence December 4, 2021 and will run through the holiday season ending December

30, 2021. The event is being hosted by the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association and will

involve an outdoor Christmas Villa e located at 46187 Yale Road, an indoor Christmas Village located at 46199

Yale Road, food trucks and Christmas Carolers throughout the downtown core as well as train rides touring District

1881, Mill Street and Central Community Park.

The Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association is requesting $10,000.00 in support funding as well

as support in preparing the vacant lot located at 46187 Yale Road where the outdoor village will be hosted. The

cost for this is estimated to be $6,000.00.

The second event is the “Light Up Chilliwack” event which is to be held Thursday December 2, 2021 from 5:00 pm

– 9:30 pm and on the Chilliwack Coliseum Parking lot located at and hosted by the Chilliwack Chamber of

Commerce in partnership with the Chilliwack Chiefs. The event is proposed to be a drive-through and would

involve a number of Chamber members, and local businesses who would decorate a booth or vehicle offerin the

cars participating a spectacle of lights. Candy and popcorn would be given to the vehicles and a variety of

characters would interact with the visiting vehicles. The hosts are requestin $10,000.00; however, this level of

funding exceeds the 33% maximum contribution level set out in the Community Development Initiative Funding

Policy Directive C-13, under which program this application is applied for. A matching fund to the Chilliwack

Chamber of Commerce s $3,250.00, plus staff and other in-kind resources is being proposed as a contribution

from the City.

Both the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association s Country Christmas Village and the

Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce “Light Up Chilliwack events will be seeking donations for local charities and

both events are eligible for funding under the Community Development Initiative Funding Policy Directive C-13.

Both events can be handled under the current budget.