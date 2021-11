Rosedale – Chilliwack Community Services along with Star FM and L’il Joe’s Smokies and Hot Dogs kicked off the 2021 “I Care” campaign.

Along with Odlum Brown and Chilliwack Ford they sponsored the meal, serving 500 hot dogs to amazing kids. The goal is to raise $140,000 for 36 programs that serve 12,000 people in Chilliwack.

FVN