BC SPCA Wants Support for Federal Petition For Fireworks re: The Effect On Animals

Burnaby – The BC SPCA heard a lot of complaints over fireworks from this past Halloween.

While many jurisdictions have banned them, the sale continues on First Nations Reserves.

From BC SPCA Social Media:

How were fireworks in your neighbourhood this weekend compared to last year? Better? The same? Worse?

One follower tells:⁠

“It was like a war zone in my neighbourhood. It was constant.

One of the worst I’ve experienced in years. My kitten was shaking for 4 hours.”⁠-SD

⁠⁠SPCA is promoting a petition:

If you’d like to see legislative change and to learn more about the harmful effects of fireworks, visit https://spca.bc.ca/…/tak…/animals-in-the-home/fireworks/

Here are some actions you can take to improve the safety and well-being of your community:

Sign the federal petition asking the government to make legislative changes to protect animals, people and the environment from fireworks. Don’t set off fireworks, and encourage your friends and family to avoid them too. Your neighbours might not be aware of the stress they cause your pets or farm animals when they set off fireworks. Talk to them to see if they’d be willing to forego them in favour of a less frightening way to celebrate. Make sure your pets are kept indoors on nights with fireworks and have up-to-date identification, including a collar with a tag and an ear tattoo or a microchip, just in case they go missing. Read more Halloween pet safety tips. Find out whether your municipality has a fireworks bylaw and advise bylaw services if you believe that misuse is occurring. Often misuse happens when people set off fireworks in the weeks leading up to a holiday despite a bylaw prohibiting this.