News

BC SPCA Wants Support for Federal Petition For Fireworks re: The Effect On Animals

ByDon Lehn

Nov 2, 2021 ,

Burnaby – The BC SPCA heard a lot of complaints over fireworks from this past Halloween.

While many jurisdictions have banned them, the sale continues on First Nations Reserves.

From BC SPCA Social Media:

How were fireworks in your neighbourhood this weekend compared to last year? Better? The same? Worse? ⁠Let us know in the comments. ⁠⁠

One follower tells:⁠

“It was like a war zone in my neighbourhood. It was constant.

One of the worst I’ve experienced in years. My kitten was shaking for 4 hours.”⁠-SD

⁠⁠SPCA is promoting a petition:

If you’d like to see legislative change and to learn more about the harmful effects of fireworks, visit https://spca.bc.ca/…/tak…/animals-in-the-home/fireworks/

Here are some actions you can take to improve the safety and well-being of your community:

  1. Sign the federal petition asking the government to make legislative changes to protect animals, people and the environment from fireworks.
  2. Don’t set off fireworks, and encourage your friends and family to avoid them too.
  3. Your neighbours might not be aware of the stress they cause your pets or farm animals when they set off fireworks. Talk to them to see if they’d be willing to forego them in favour of a less frightening way to celebrate.
  4. Make sure your pets are kept indoors on nights with fireworks and have up-to-date identification, including a collar with a tag and an ear tattoo or a microchip, just in case they go missing. Read more Halloween pet safety tips.
  5. Find out whether your municipality has a fireworks bylaw and advise bylaw services if you believe that misuse is occurring. Often misuse happens when people set off fireworks in the weeks leading up to a holiday despite a bylaw prohibiting this.

Related Post

News

While October Was Rainy and Breezy, It Was Pretty Much Average

Nov 2, 2021
News

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival Returns to Civic Plaza Brighter Than Ever

Nov 2, 2021
News

Abbotsford Mayor’s Annual Christmas Card Contest

Nov 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nineteen − 19 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Legal

UPDATE WITH LEGAL OPINION – BC Applies to Health Canada – Decriminalize Small Amounts of Drugs Under 4.5g for “Personal Use” (INTERVIEW)

Nov 2, 2021
News

BC SPCA Wants Support for Federal Petition For Fireworks re: The Effect On Animals

Nov 2, 2021
News

While October Was Rainy and Breezy, It Was Pretty Much Average

Nov 2, 2021
Business

BUSINESS – MLS® sales in the Fraser Valley remained strong in October while supply continued to diminish

Nov 2, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.