Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreaks at The Cedars (Mission) and Hallmark on the Park (Abbotsford)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 1, 2021

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at The Cedars in Mission and Hallmark on the Park in Abbotsford. One resident at The Cedars and two residents at Hallmark on the Park have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cedars is an assisted living facility that is owned and operated by The Mission Association for Seniors Housing. Hallmark on the Park is an assisted living facility that is owned and operated by Baptist Housing Seniors Living. The residents are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with the sites to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the sites to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

