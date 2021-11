Chilliwack – The 5th edition of the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival returns as a hybrid event. Experience it in-person at the Cottonwood Cinema Nov 19th – 21st. You can then discover all the films on their virtual platform starting November 19 to December 5.

The breakdown on how this will work:

Tickets are now available.

