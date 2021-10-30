UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Soccer Playoff Hopes Stopped in Quarter Final

Fraser Valley/Edmonton (Dan Kinvig) – Women’s Soccer: Griffins deny Cascades in CW quarter-finals

The University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer team saw its season come to an end at the hands of the MacEwan Griffins on Saturday afternoon, as they dropped a closely contested 2-0 decision in the Canada West quarter-finals in Edmonton.

The Cascades went toe-to-toe with the nation’s No. 5-ranked team, but it was the Griffins who were able to break through and earn a spot in the Canada West semifinals on goals from Abbey Wright and Raeghan McCarthy.

“We started on a positive note – we were moving the ball, feeling quite confident, and finding ways to get in behind them,” Cascades head coach Niko Marcina said afterward. “Then for some reason, we kind of sat back. We were focused on defending well as a group . . . but they were able to find their rhythm.

“On the flip side, we battled – we battled right to the very end. We have some opportunities that could have ended in quality chances on goal, but they were able to break them up.

“I’m very happy and proud to be part of this group, which has never given up since the day we started together. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

The Cascades carried the play for the first 20 minutes of the first half, making several threatening forays into the attacking third, but they were unable to connect on a truly dangerous chance. On one occasion, Harneet Dadrao ventured in and slid a pass into the path of an on-rushing Jessica Fennell, but Fennell’s attempt from distance was handled easily by Griffins keeper Breanna Truscott.

The Griffins found their footing as the half wore on and generated a great look of their own as McCarthy played Salma Kamal in alone down the right, but Cascades keeper Joven Sandhu leaped to her right to make a highlight-reel save.

MacEwan broke the ice in the 37th minute, as Wright jammed the ball home from close range off Emma Van Dolder’s corner.

McCarthy made it 2-0 in the 67th, with Van Dolder picking up her second assist of the afternoon.

The Cascades finished with a 10-7 edge in shot attempts, but just three of those were on goal, and none made it past Truscott.

Sophomore right back Alanna Sydenham picked up game MVP honours for the Cascades, and Marcina praised the persistence of her performance.

The result marks the conclusion of several Cascades’ university soccer careers. Simi Lehal and Kelsey Mitchell have used up all five years of eligibility, while Dadrao, Sandhu, Taylor Nekic, Brittany Costa and Sarah Parker have eligibility remaining but are on pace to graduate in the spring.

“The seven that are graduating have brought a level of maturity and experience that we needed,” Marcina said. “As a result, our first-, second- and third-years fed off their positive energy. We wanted our leaders to lead by example on and off the field, and they’ve done that. They’ve passed the torch in a positive way.

“There’s been a different mentality and vibe in our environment this year. We have a lot of self-belief, and a lot of love for each other. We know how hard we have to compete to succeed in this conference, we just have to refine our abilities in possession. That will come with time.”