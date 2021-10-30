Don’t Mix Cannabis Edibles/Candy With Halloween Goodies

Victoria – Cannabis consumers and parents of trick-or-treaters must be vigilant to ensure little ghouls and goblins don’t get a scary surprise this weekend, which marks the third Halloween since Canada legalized cannabis edibles like baked goods and candies.

Cannabis laws in B.C.: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/public-safety/cannabis

“No one wants to ruin the fun of a Halloween outing by confusing illegal cannabis edibles that often come in bright candy-like packaging,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The onus is on adults to keep our kids safe and to ensure that no child ends up in the hospital due to accidental poisoning.”

The dangers posed to young people by illegal, colourful packaging are frequently compounded by the high THC concentration in the unregulated product that the packaging contains. The federal government regulates all cannabis packaging and labelling, with strict limits on look and feel that are intended to make the products less appealing to children and youth.

In British Columbia, only adults 19 and older may purchase, possess and consume non-medical cannabis products. Strict penalties are in place for those who sell or provide these products to minors.

It is also important that partygoers plan a safe ride home if they will be consuming cannabis or liquor this weekend.

FYI:

As with alcohol and tobacco, cannabis use may pose a number of short- and long-term health risks.

Since Canada legalized non-medical cannabis in October 2018, B.C. has implemented a zero-tolerance framework for specific drugs, including cannabis for new drivers in the Graduated Licensing Program.

As well, the Province has extended administrative driving prohibitions to cover drug-affected driving.