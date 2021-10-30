City of Mission Survey – Your Say in 2022 Budget

Mission –The City of Mission is currently preparing the 2022 Budget and 2022-2026 Financial Plan and is requesting that residents take a few minutes to provide their input on where spending priorities lie.



Starting in August 2021 and throughout the fall, deliberations began and a draft 2022 Budget and 2022-2026 Financial Plan was drafted. These discussions were guided in part by the input gathered during the annual Citizen Satisfaction Survey where residents provided feedback on the services they receive from the City and what they would like to see in the future. This feedback helped develop insight into the public’s preferences for where the City should focus its investments and resources.



This survey now explains how the City is currently planning to allocate operating expenditure and asks for public guidance on where tax dollars are to be spent, where priorities lie and which spending packages are the most important.

For those who would prefer to voice their opinions verbally, the Virtual Public Budget Consultation takes place on November 1, 2021 at 6pm. To register to speak, or to watch the webcast go to https://www.mission.ca/city-hall/departments/finance/budget/



The survey is available until November 7, 2021, at engage.mission.ca. Paper versions are available at all Municipal buildings including City Hall, Welton Common, the Visitor Information Centre, and the Mission Library. If anyone requires assistance with translation or a mailed copy, please call 604-820-3700.