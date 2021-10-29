Arts and Entertainment

Unique Get Together Society 1st Annual Get On Board Gala – December 1 – Learn About Canadian Black History

ByDon Lehn

Oct 29, 2021 ,

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The Unique Get Together Society invite you to Get On Board December 1st, 2021, as UGTS hosts their First Annual Get On Board Gala.

UGTS opened their Chilliwack location in 2021. There are other branches in Vancouver and Kamloops. They serve families who kids (and adults) have learning challenges that are close to the autism spectrum. Their Chilliwack location is in the Pacific Autism Network office on Yale across from District 1881.

Come enjoy a sit down dinner by Kiss Yo Mama Jamaican Cuisine, a wine wall by Peller Estates and entertainment by local BIPOC artists, a live auction and more, all the while learning about Canadian Black History.

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/get-on-board-fundraiser…

This fundraising event is in preparation for the larger events that UGTS will be hosting throughout February of 2022 during Black History Month, where UGTS are aiming to host 3-4 entertaining and educational events each week.

Related Post

Arts and Entertainment

chillTV’s Hallowe’en Special from Friday Night Vedder Mysteries, with Wolf Luger!… and Chuck Strahl !!

Oct 28, 2021
Arts and Entertainment Sports

Abbotsford Canucks Looking for Anthem Singers for Home Games

Oct 27, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Halloween at Agassiz-Harrison Museum on Sunday, October 31st

Oct 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three + nineteen =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Health & Lifestyle

Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack – November 4 Meeting

Oct 29, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Unique Get Together Society 1st Annual Get On Board Gala – December 1 – Learn About Canadian Black History

Oct 29, 2021
News

Remembrance Day in Langley City – On Line

Oct 29, 2021
News

FVN AM News Friday October 28, 2021. Premier Horgan’s Surgery, Poppies Available, Halloween is Near (VIDEO)

Oct 29, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.