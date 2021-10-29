Unique Get Together Society 1st Annual Get On Board Gala – December 1 – Learn About Canadian Black History

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The Unique Get Together Society invite you to Get On Board December 1st, 2021, as UGTS hosts their First Annual Get On Board Gala.

UGTS opened their Chilliwack location in 2021. There are other branches in Vancouver and Kamloops. They serve families who kids (and adults) have learning challenges that are close to the autism spectrum. Their Chilliwack location is in the Pacific Autism Network office on Yale across from District 1881.

Come enjoy a sit down dinner by Kiss Yo Mama Jamaican Cuisine, a wine wall by Peller Estates and entertainment by local BIPOC artists, a live auction and more, all the while learning about Canadian Black History.

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/get-on-board-fundraiser…

This fundraising event is in preparation for the larger events that UGTS will be hosting throughout February of 2022 during Black History Month, where UGTS are aiming to host 3-4 entertaining and educational events each week.