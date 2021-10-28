Halloween Tips from the Mounties

Fraser Valley – With jack-o’-lanterns carved and trick or treaters preparing to haunt the roadways of our communities, the RCMP remind ghosts and goblins to have a safe and fun evening.

Chilliwack: Make no bones about it, Halloween is an exciting time for children of all ages, says Inspector Steve Vrolyk of Chilliwack RCMP. We encourage parents to talk with your kids about being safe before starting out for the evening, and remind motorists to slow down and be watchful for pedestrians.

Agassiz: Kids look forward to wearing costumes and ‘trick or treating’ at Halloween. Talk to your children about Halloween safety and ensure they are dressed up in costumes that can be seen, says Sergeant Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP. Drivers remember, to slow down and be diligent on this spooky night.

Hope/Boston Bar: Halloween is a fun time of year and the Hope/Boston Bar RCMP is looking forward to seeing the little ghosts and goblins out trick or treating. Those planning on driving please take extra care and be mindful of the children, says Staff Sergeant Travis De Coene of Hope/Boston Bar RCMP.

Safety tips for Halloween:

Do not go trick or treating alone. Children should be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Be seen – wear bright costumes and carry a flashlight, glow stick or have reflective tape on your costume.

Wear a mask with eye holes large enough to allow you to see your surroundings – consider make-up.

Older kids and teenagers:

Use a buddy system and do not go out alone.

Do not approach houses that have lights off.

Let your parents know where you are going and when you will be home.

For more Halloween safety ideas visit us on line at bcrcmp or our community partner at Chilliwack Safer City.

Have a fang-tastic evening!

RCMP