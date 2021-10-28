chillTV’s Hallowe’en Special from Friday Night Vedder Mysteries, with Wolf Luger!… and Chuck Strahl !!

Fraser Valley – Another The Chilliwack Players Guild & chillTV partnership brings you “All’s Wicked That Ends Well”!

The Hallowe’en Special from Friday Night Vedder Mysteries, with Wolf Luger!

This chillTV original tale and WORLD PREMIERE from the mind of Margaret Reveley!

Wolf Luger introduces this lurid Chilliwack horror drama set in 1962 near Five Corners.

Starring:

Joan Hogan

Krysandra Wilson

Stephen Wilhite

Andy Rolleman

Narrated by:

Former Chilliwack MP, Chuck Strahl

*Recorded at Ryder Lake Studios in beautiful Chilliwack BC!

Happy Hallowe’en!

