Arts and Entertainment

chillTV’s Hallowe’en Special from Friday Night Vedder Mysteries, with Wolf Luger!… and Chuck Strahl !!

ByDon Lehn

Oct 28, 2021

Fraser Valley – Another The Chilliwack Players Guild & chillTV partnership brings you “All’s Wicked That Ends Well”!

The Hallowe’en Special from Friday Night Vedder Mysteries, with Wolf Luger!

This chillTV original tale and WORLD PREMIERE from the mind of Margaret Reveley!

Wolf Luger introduces this lurid Chilliwack horror drama set in 1962 near Five Corners.

Starring:
Joan Hogan
Krysandra Wilson
Stephen Wilhite
Andy Rolleman

Narrated by:
Former Chilliwack MP, Chuck Strahl

*Recorded at Ryder Lake Studios in beautiful Chilliwack BC!

Happy Hallowe’en!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

Related Post

Arts and Entertainment Sports

Abbotsford Canucks Looking for Anthem Singers for Home Games

Oct 27, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Halloween at Agassiz-Harrison Museum on Sunday, October 31st

Oct 27, 2021
Arts and Entertainment News

BC Supporting 650 Not-for-profit Organizations with $18.2 Million in Community Gaming Grants (Fraser Valley List)

Oct 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seven − one =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Editorial/Opinion

OPINION – UBCIC Calls for Phasing Out of Fur Farming in B.C. Amid Continued Public Health and Animal Welfare Concerns

Oct 28, 2021
Editorial/Opinion

OPINION – As we come into the end of Domestic Violence Month

Oct 28, 2021
Editorial/Opinion

OPINION – Ask the Therapist – InterGenerational Family Scapegoating – Bookends of Pain – Glynis Sherwood MEd

Oct 28, 2021
News

Halloween Tips from the Mounties

Oct 28, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.