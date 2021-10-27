Wednesday Update – Rainfall Warning for the Valley – Snow for the Coquihalla

Fraser Valley – On the heels of the cyclone bomb that hit south of us with torrential rain ( which also soaked the West Coast of Vancouver Island) comes…. more rain.. and snow for the Coquihalla.

4:40 AM PDT Wednesday 27 October 2021

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Heavy rain is expected tonight through Thursday.



Location: Fraser Valley.



Rainfall amounts: 50 to 70 mm.



Time span: Rain beginning this evening. The heaviest rain is expected late overnight tonight through Thursday afternoon.



Remarks: A moisture-laden system with an atmospheric river pattern will bring heavy rain to the Fraser Valley starting tonight and continuing on Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 mm are expected before the rain eases on Thursday evening as the system moves into the BC interior.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

4:42 AM PDT Wednesday 27 October 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Snow is expected today and tonight.



Snowfall accumulation: 10 to 20 cm.



Location: Near the Coquihalla Summit.



Time span: Today through tonight.



Remarks: An unstable westerly flow will bring snow near the Coquihalla Summit today through tonight. The snow will be at times mixed with rain near the summit, and remain as rain over lower elevations of the route. Snowfall accumulations will depend greatly on the exact snow level, but could range from 10 to 20 cm by Thursday morning.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.