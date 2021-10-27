UPDATE – 11 Year Old Chilliwack Girl Speaks with FVN on Bullying, Wanting to Help Others Who Have Been Bullied (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – 11 year old Eevah Macdonald has become a spokesperson for those who have been bullied in school and on social media.

Eevah became a champion after she was invited to join Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon in October, and have her short essay read aloud in the Victoria Legislature.

Eevah was not only taunted to her face at school over being black, she like many other students, faced the wrath on social media. In her case, it was primarily on TikTok.

Eevah was invited to apply to the BC Youth Parlainment and hopes to become a policewoman, to help and serve others in need.

Needless to say, her mom, Marina, is very proud of her daughter, for standing up and speaking her mind. Eevah’s older sibling has not felt the brunt of such racist comments and the hope is, through Eevah, that her baby sister won’t have to suffer through the same taunts.

Eevah’s statement read aloud by MLA Paddon :

“They said because I am Black, I should go kill myself, that I should be an example for other Black people to do the same. They said that I am like a dog. It’s kind of like when a tree gets cut down and just left there and forgotten. That’s how I felt. Left there with damage, by myself.

“It’s like some people think that because I’m Black, because I’m not white, I am just something. An object. But what’s real is that it doesn’t matter what your skin looks like. You’re beautiful just the way you are. The most important things about me are my funniness and my kindness. I’m proud that I stick up for people. I speak up for people. I’m a safe place for someone.

"Someday, I'm going to dance en pointe. Someday people are going to see me — that I'm brave and I'm smart and I'm good and I'm strong, that I'm a sister and a daughter, that I'm sensitive and I'm funny, that I like to laugh, and I like to make people laugh. That I'm more than Black. But there's nothing wrong with being Black.

that I’m brave, and I’m smart, and I’m good, and I’m strong. That I’m a sister and a daughter. That I’m sensitive, and I’m funny. That I like to laugh, and I like to make people laugh. That I’m more than Black, but there’s nothing wrong with being Black.

“I’m happy that maybe this doesn’t happen as much anymore, that maybe some people don’t know it still happens. It’s not funny. It doesn’t matter where you heard it or who said it or if you read it on the Internet. It doesn’t matter how they meant it. It’s racism. It hurts. I’m a person, and I matter.”