Mission RCMP (And Other Jurisdictions) See Rise In Thefts of Catalytic Converters

There has been a marked increase in catalytic converter thefts from an area east of Mission in and around the Hawkins Pickle Road area. There have been several reports made to Police once the owners discovered the theft and damage to their vehicles. The thieves may be targeting parked, unoccupied vehicles of those taking advantage of the seasonal fishing in that area.

Important to Know

Catalytic converters contain valuable, rare metals such as platinum and rhodium

These metals are worth money and are specifically targeted for that reason

Generally they are quick and easy to cut from the exhaust pipes under a vehicle

Theft deterrent

As much as the converters are merely part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, there are several ideas to aid in the prevention of these thefts occurring:

Park your vehicle in a locked garage or well-lit area

If near your home, park in the vicinity of CCTV cameras if available

Consider mounting what’s called a ‘Cat shield’ which is a metal shroud around the converter

Arrange to have the converter mounting bolts welded directly to the vehicle undercarriage

Etch a name, licence plate number or other identifying mark onto the converter

If you do experience a theft of a catalytic converter, please consider reporting it to the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604 826 7161.

Catalytic Converter/RCMP