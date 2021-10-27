Crime Legal

Mission RCMP (And Other Jurisdictions) See Rise In Thefts of Catalytic Converters

ByDon Lehn

Oct 27, 2021

There has been a marked increase in catalytic converter thefts from an area east of Mission in and around the Hawkins Pickle Road area.  There have been several reports made to Police once the owners discovered the theft and damage to their vehicles.  The thieves may be targeting parked, unoccupied vehicles of those taking advantage of the seasonal fishing in that area.

Important to Know 

  • Catalytic converters contain valuable, rare metals such as platinum and rhodium
  • These metals are worth money and are specifically targeted for that reason
  • Generally they are quick and easy to cut from the exhaust pipes under a vehicle   

Theft deterrent

As much as the converters are merely part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, there are several ideas to aid in the prevention of these thefts occurring:

  • Park your vehicle in a locked garage or well-lit area
  • If near your home, park in the vicinity of CCTV cameras if available
  • Consider mounting what’s called a ‘Cat shield’ which is a metal shroud around the converter
  • Arrange to have the converter mounting bolts welded directly to the vehicle undercarriage
  • Etch a name, licence plate number or other identifying mark onto the converter

If you do experience a theft of a catalytic converter, please consider reporting it to the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604 826 7161.

Catalytic Converter/RCMP

Related Post

Legal News

Harrison Parking Master Plan Preliminary Findings Virtual Open House (ZOOM) – Wednesday October 27 – 6 to 8 PM

Oct 27, 2021
Crime Education/Learning

Abby PD Looking to Hire a Full Time Youth Outreach Worker

Oct 26, 2021
Legal

Fireworks and the Law

Oct 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 4 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Legal

Mission RCMP (And Other Jurisdictions) See Rise In Thefts of Catalytic Converters

Oct 27, 2021
Arts and Entertainment Sports

Abbotsford Canucks Looking for Anthem Singers for Home Games

Oct 27, 2021
Sports

Canadian Elite Basketball League Adds Montréal Alliance To Its Pack

Oct 27, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Halloween at Agassiz-Harrison Museum on Sunday, October 31st

Oct 27, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.