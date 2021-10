Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Canucks are looking for Anthem Singers for Home Games this season at the Abbotsford Centre.

Cambree Lovesy, the Game Day Coordinator/Host at Abbotsford Canucks posted to social media:

Singing friends! We’re looking for anthem singers for the Abbotsford Canucks! You can submit an application here

Cambree Lovesy/Abbotsford Centre