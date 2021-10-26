News

Weather Statement – Loads of Rain for the Valley – Snow for the Coquihalla

ByDon Lehn

Oct 26, 2021

Fraser Valley – On the heels of the cyclone bomb that hit south of us with torrential rain ( which also soaked the West Coast of Vancouver Island) comes…. more rain.. and snow for the Coquihalla.

11:03 AM PDT Tuesday 26 October 2021
Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
  • Fraser Valley – east including Hope
  • Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Heavy Rain Wednesday night through Thursday.

Location: North Shore Mountains, Metro Vancouver Eastern Sections, and Fraser Valley.

Rainfall accumulation: near 50 mm.

Time span: Wednesday night through Thursday.

4:52 AM PDT Tuesday 26 October 2021
Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Snow is expected tonight and Wednesday.

Snowfall amount: 10 to 20 cm. near the Coquihalla Summit.

Time span: Tonight through Wednesday.

An unstable westerly flow will bring snow near the Coquihalla Summit tonight through Wednesday. The snow will be at times mixed with rain near the summit, and change to rain over lower elevations of the route. Snowfall amounts will depend greatly on the exact snow level and how much rain occurs, but could range from 10 to 20 cm by Wednesday evening.

Weather Statement – Loads of Rain for the Valley – Snow for the Coquihalla

