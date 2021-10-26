FV Health Care Foundation Returns With It’s A Wonderful Breakfast (in your car) – Fundraiser and Toy Drive for Medical Equipment

Fraser Valley – It’s A Wonderful Breakfast returns this year across the eastern Fraser Valley, Fraser Valley Heath Care Foundation (FVHCF) is offering guests a safe, fun, and fast drive thru experience. So grab your toque and scarf, then hop in the car to grab breakfast on your way to work or just because you love breakfast! For $15 each (50 carload 4 people max), guests will receive breakfast sandwich paired with a delicious cup of coffee!

Funds raised this year will go to support the greatest needs at the hospitals in the Eastern Fraser Valley.

Mission Memorial Hospital – CT Scanner -$1M

Abbotsford Regional Hospital – Emergency Department Equipment – $1.2M

Chilliwack General Hospital – Radiographic Fluoroscopic Unit – $1M

Fraser Canyon Hospital – Mobile Patient Lift – $12,000

Time slots are available from 7am to 9am for each location.

Get you tickets in advance at fvhcf.ca/breakfast. $15 each (50 carload 4 people max).

EVENT DATES

Mission, Nov 30 2021 – A&W Mission

Chilliwack, Dec 1 2021 – White Spot Chilliwack

Abbotsford, Dec 2 2021 – White Spot Abbotsford

Hope, Dec 3 2021 – A&W Hope

FVHCF is also hosting a Toy & Toiletry Drive at the breakfast. Toys collected will go to the Pediatric Unit playrooms; making a child’s stay in the hospital a more pleasant experience. Toiletries and other comfort items collected will help fill the needs of the Fraser East mental health programs and other patients in need.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets please visit www.fvhcf.ca/breakfast or call the office at 1-877-661-0314 – Tickets are $15 each or $50 per carload of 4.