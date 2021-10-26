Legal

Fireworks and the Law

ByDon Lehn

Oct 26, 2021

Fraser Valley – Halloween is near and New Year’s Eve is not that far off.

Fireworks are always a concern for waking up the neighbours and scaring the animals.

Once again, Some of the rules and regulations for the Valley:

ABBOTSFORD

The City of Abbotsford Fireworks Bylaw prohibits the sale, possession and use of fireworks within the City’s borders. To report an issue visit the City app.

CHILLIWACK

Quick Facts About Consumer Fireworks

  • No person shall sell, possess, fire or set off any consumer fireworks.
  • No person shall sell, give, possess, fire or set off firecrackers at any time.
  • No person shall set off or otherwise use fireworks in a manner that creates substantial risk or physical injury to any person or damage to any property.

For more information, contact City of Chilliwack Bylaw Department @ 604-793-2908 or Chilliwack Fire Department @ 604-792-8713

For further information on Halloween safety, visit the burn fund website.

UPDATED: June 2006

Bylaw Information Guide for FIREWORKS

Fireworks information from the Bylaw Department.

Read the new Bylaw

Click and download bylaw Fireworks Regulation Bylaw 3246 (C)

