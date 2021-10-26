COVID Booster (Third Dose) Shots – Schedule Rolled Out

Victoria – More people in B.C. will start to receive invitations for a COVID-19 booster shot as the Province continues its COVID-19 immunization plan, prioritizing B.C.’s elderly and most at-risk through to the December holiday.

The plan expands to include all British Columbians 12+ beginning in January 2022.

As was the case with the first and second doses, the timing of invitations is based on risk and age (beginning oldest to youngest), with an interval of between six to eight months from the second dose.

“Everyone who has received their first and second doses who wants a booster shot will receive one,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

For information on booster doses, visit: gov.bc.ca/booster

For information on a third dose for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register#immunocompromised

To register to be immunized or to learn about getting your second dose, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register or

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register#dose-2

People 70+ who are registered in the Get Vaccinated System, as well as Indigenous Peoples 12+, will soon be invited to book their booster, which will help maintain protection against COVID-19. Booster doses are underway for other priority groups, including residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities and vulnerable people living in shelters or high-risk congregate settings, and are in use as part of outbreak management.

