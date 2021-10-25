Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at CGH and Valleyhaven in Chilliwack, Harrison Pointe in Langley

Fraser Valley – On Monday, Fraser Health released the following information about COVID-19 in our region.

Acute

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

Two patients at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

The emergency department at Chilliwack General Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, families of patients who are unable to share this information have been informed.

Long-term care and assisted living

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Harrison Pointe in Langley and Valleyhaven in Chilliwack.

Nine residents at Harrison Pointe and two residents at Valleyhaven have tested positive for COVID-19.

Harrison Pointe, which includes assisted living, is owned and operated by Harrison Pointe Inc. Valleyhaven is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Kaigo Senior Living. The residents are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with the sites to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the sites to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has worked with the sites to proactively implement the following measures:

Staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care.

Social visits are restricted in the affected areas of the facility. Essential visits can continue.

Staff and residents movement in the affected areas of the facility has been modified to minimize exposure to others.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been further enhanced.

Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.

Additional testing and screening is in place to support monitoring of disease control.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the sites to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health has, in partnership with long term care and assisted living facilities, implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in these facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and support strategiesaround additional personnel if needed.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.