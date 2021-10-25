News

Chilliwack Fire Investigating Arson at Two Vacant Houses

ByDon Lehn

Oct 25, 2021

Chilliwack – Early Saturday morning (@3:30AM) on October 23, 2021 and again early Monday morning (@2AM) on October 25, the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to structure fires in the 9500 block of Robson Street and 45000 block of Wellington Avenue.

Approximately 20-25 firefighters respectively from Chilliwack fire halls 1, 4 and 6 responded to each of the incidents.

When firefighters arrived, they found vacant residential houses with minor fires and smoke showing from each of the structures.

Firefighters entered the houses and worked quickly to extinguish the fires. The homes suffered fire, smoke and water damage. Both structures had been secured (boarded up) but had been accessed by unknown persons.

No one was hurt.

These fires were deliberately set and are under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about any of the fires, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

