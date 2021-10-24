Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale October 31 to November 6 – Heritage Park

Chilliwack – The Rotary Club of Chilliwack presents the 2021 edition of the Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale October 31 to November 6 at Heritage Park.

Facebook information is here.

This is where you can help Chilliwack Rotary raise funds for community and international projects at the annual book sale.

As in the past, the sale is cash, credit or debit. American cash is accepted at par.

Net proceeds from the book sale help to fund many local Rotary projects.

Please see ticket link for PHO and COVID-related questions.

For more information, contact us at rotaryclubofchilliwack@gmail.com or see more details at www.chilliwackrotary.com/rotary-book-sale