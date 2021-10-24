News

Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale October 31 to November 6 – Heritage Park

ByDon Lehn

Oct 24, 2021

Chilliwack – The Rotary Club of Chilliwack presents the 2021 edition of the Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale October 31 to November 6 at Heritage Park.

Facebook information is here.

This is where you can help Chilliwack Rotary raise funds for community and international projects at the annual book sale.

As in the past, the sale is cash, credit or debit. American cash is accepted at par.

Net proceeds from the book sale help to fund many local Rotary projects.

Please see ticket link for PHO and COVID-related questions.

For more information, contact us at rotaryclubofchilliwack@gmail.com or see more details at www.chilliwackrotary.com/rotary-book-sale

Related Post

Legal News

Now that CRB Ends, What’s Next for the 860,000 Canadians Effected?

Oct 24, 2021
News

Kindness Chain Chilliwack – Christmas/Holiday Season Special “City Wide Free Groceries with Home Delivery”

Oct 24, 2021
News

FVN AM News Sunday October 24, 2021. Bomb Cyclone Will Still Pack Some Punch, Valley Shootings (VIDEO)

Oct 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × five =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Sports

UFV Sports Sunday – Women’s Volleyball Wrap Up Pre-Season

Oct 24, 2021
Business

BCGEU Members at LifeLabs Reach Tentative Agreement – Vote to go to Membership

Oct 24, 2021
Editorial/Opinion

DriveSmart BC – Reverse Stall Parking

Oct 24, 2021
Legal News

Now that CRB Ends, What’s Next for the 860,000 Canadians Effected?

Oct 24, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.