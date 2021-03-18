BREAKING – 300,000 Front-line Workers, First Responders, Grocery Store Employees, Teachers, Child Care Workers, Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccinations (VIDEO)

Victoria – More than 300,000 front-line workers, including first responders, grocery store employees, and teachers and child care workers, will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations over the coming weeks as the Province’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan moves forward ahead of schedule.

“We know how challenging this pandemic has been on our front-line workers,” said Premier John Horgan. “Many of these people have come to work throughout this pandemic, continuing to teach and care for our children, stock the shelves of our local grocery store and keep our communities safe. By immunizing these front-line workers, we are making workplaces and communities throughout our province safer.”

Beginning in April, people in priority groups identified by public health and the COVID-19 Workplace Task Group will start to receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca/SII COVISHIELD (AZ/SII) vaccine. These groups include:

first responders (police, firefighters, emergency transport);

K-12 educational staff;

child care staff;

grocery store workers;

postal workers;

bylaw and quarantine officers;

manufacturing workers;

wholesale/warehousing employees;

staff living in congregate housing at places such as ski hills;

correctional facilities staff; and

cross-border transport staff.

These priority groups have been identified as workers in places and sectors where:

the use of personal protective equipment and barriers can be challenging;

outbreaks and clusters have occurred or are ongoing;

workers must live or work in congregate settings; or

maintaining the workforce for a critical service is necessary.

Timelines for vaccinations

As a result of increased vaccine supply and shifting Dose 2 timelines to 16 weeks, B.C. is now in position to adjust previously announced timelines for the general population for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The below timelines are contingent on vaccine supply and the latest available science and data. These timelines may be adjusted.

Phase 3

People aged 79 to 60, in five-year increments:

79 to 75 (dose 1 (D1) April)

74 to 70 (D1 April)

69 to 65 (D1 April)

64 to 60 (D1 April/May)

People aged 69 to 16 who are clinically extremely vulnerable (D1 March/April)

For a list of who is considered extremely vulnerable: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/plan#clinically-vulnerable

Phase 4

People aged 59 to 18, in five-year increments:

59 to 55 (D1 May)

54 to 50 (D1 May)

49 to 45 (D1 May)

44 to 40 (D1 May/June)

39 to 35 (D1 May/June)

34 to 30 (D1 June)

29 to 25 (D1 June)

24 to 18 (D1 June)

