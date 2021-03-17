Step Up 4 Cardiac Health – Raised Record $24K For Abbotsford Hospital

Fraser Valley – MARCH 17 UPDATE – On February 27th, 2021, participants tuned into the 4th Annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health retro themed virtual event. “We are so blown away by the support of our participants despite not being able to come together in person this year” remarked Liz Harris, Executive Director. “It was amazing to see that we had participants all the way in Toronto”!

Kalena, from Innovative Fitness, and her high-energy, full-body workout got everyone’s hearts pumping with step challenges and resistance training in a fun workout that was suited for all fitness levels, and all ages.

In honour of heart health month, the participants “stepped up” and raised a new record of over $24,000. This will support the purchase of Telemetry Packs for the Cardiac Health Unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. This device is a portable heart monitor that you wear around your neck or waist or in the pocket of a hospital gown and can be used for an extended period while you’re at home to track heart rhythm problems.

For more information or to donate and support the Cardiac Health Unit, please visit www.fvhcf.ca or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314

FEBRUARY 22 ORIGINAL STORY – Step up your fitness game by joining the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) on February 27 for the 4th annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health presented by Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service and Innovative Fitness (IF).

“This year we have partnered with Innovation Fitness to bring friends, family or co-workers together for a fun, safe hour long virtual workout with IF Coach Kalena, that is suitable for all fitness types and all ages.” remarks Liz Harris, Executive Director.

Funds raised at this event will go towards the purchase of 8 Telemetry Packs. These packs are a portable heart monitor that you wear around your neck or waist or in the pocket of a hospital gown and can also be used for an extended period while you’re at home to track heart rhythm problems.

Each participant will receive a swag bag, including the “Gift of Health” from Innovative Fitness – exercise sessions that can be used for IF virtual training or in person at participating IF locations. The opportunity to collect pledges, win prizing and support cardiac health for your local hospital!

Registration is $25, ($75 fundraising commitment or pay $100 and get a $75 tax receipt).

To register, donate or for more information, please visit www. www.fvhcf.ca/events or call 1-877-661-0314