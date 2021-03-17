Cycling BC Set To Launch BC Cup Virtual Race Series

Burnaby – Cycling BC, in collaboration with Echelon Racing Promotions, is excited to announce the BC Cup Virtual Race Series presented by Cobotix for the 2021 season. The virtual BC Cup will provide a platform for riders to stay connected, committed, and will continue to build on the camaraderie of the cycling community.

The BC Cup virtual series will consist of four races between April and May on the RGT Cycling platform, emulating roads and routes used for in-real-life events around the world. The series will have categories for men and women at all levels including pro team riders and amateur cycling enthusiasts alike. Riders are welcome to register on a race-to-race basis, however, as a BC Cup, riders will have a chance to accumulate points based on their results after each race for the opportunity to be crowned the overall BC Cup Virtual Race Series winner. Thanks to the support of Cycling BC’s partners and sponsors, event registration will be free for current Cycling BC members or for anyone holding a current licence with their respective cycling association.

For more information about the BC Cup Virtual Race Series, go to cyclingbc.net/virtualbccup

For more information about Echelon Racing Promotions, go to https://www.echelonracingleague.com/

For information about RGT Cycling, go to https://www.rgtcycling.com/get-started/

The series opens with a road race on Saturday, April 3rd, giving riders an early season fitness challenge on The Paterberg, most famously known for its steep climbs on the Tour de Flanders spring classic race in Belgium. The second race occurs one week later, April 10th, on the Canary Wharf course in London, England – a short and flat course with many turns – similar to what you would expect at the PoCo Grand Prix during BC Superweek. The penultimate race of the virtual BC Cup hits the dirt on April 17th as riders take on the Dirty Reiver, a world-renowned gravel race in the UK. The series final will take place on May 1st and the racecourse has yet to be determined at this time. It is possible that an RGT ‘Magic Road’ could be used for the final. Magic Roads is one of RGT’s most exciting features as it takes a GPS file of a route from anywhere in the world and creates an immersive virtual rendering of the route for riders to train and race on.