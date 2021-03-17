Chilliwack Fire – Trailer Fire on Atchelitz Road – Possible Arson

Chilliwack -Late Tuesday night around 10:30PM, 25 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 4 and 6 responded to a reported structure fire in the 8000block of Atchelitz Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found a 5thwheel trailer fully involved with the fire extending to multiple vehicles stored adjacent to the trailer. Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down and confirmed the trailer was vacant.The trailer is a total loss with fire exposure damage to multiple vehicles.

No one was hurt.

This fire may have been deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.If anyone has any information about this fire, please contact the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca