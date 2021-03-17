Auditor General Releases Performance Audit Coverage Plan, Includes Substance Use, Rural Internet

Victoria – The Office of the Auditor General of British Columbia has released its performance audit coverage plan covering planned work for 2021-22 to 2022-23.

“Publishing this plan is important to maintaining transparency and demonstrating our accountability to the legislature and the people of British Columbia,” said Michael Pickup, auditor general.

Performance audits assess the efficiency, economy and effectiveness of provincial programs, services and resources included in government’s summary financial statements.

The Performance Audit Coverage Plan includes 17 audits underway and 20 audits the office plans to start over the next two years.

“As always, we aim to undertake performance audits that reflect the important issues facing our province and the people who live here. Two of those issues you’ll see reflected in our work are the impacts of COVID-19 and the challenges in supporting our most vulnerable people,” Pickup said.

Some of the audits the office will soon be releasing include:

* management of the Conservation Lands Program;

* management of the avalanche safety program; and

* oversight of home share providers.

Planning is also well underway for audits on:

* oversight of dam safety;

* effectiveness of northern bus services;

* access to substance use services;

* managing cybersecurity risk in the telework environment; and

* improving rural internet connectivity.

The coverage plan, which is subject to change, is available on the Office of the Auditor General’s website at: https://www.bcauditor.com/pubs

Audit suggestions can be sent via: www.bcauditor.com/reach

About the Office of the Auditor General of British Columbia

The auditor general is a non-partisan, independent officer of the legislature who reports directly to the legislative assembly. The Auditor General Act empowers the auditor general and staff to conduct audits, report findings and make recommendations.