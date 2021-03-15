Mission Waterfront Revitalization Project Contract for Masterplan Awarded

Mission – The District of Mission has awarded a $1.4M contract for the Mission Waterfront Revitalization Masterplan to 02 Planning & Design, a Canadian-based company that will bring together a consortium of expertise including urban designers, planners, architects, engineers, and land economists focused on the waterfront for the next 18 months. Their team will work alongside district staff and council, stakeholders, landowners, all levels of government, and the community to create a land-use plan that will see a sustainable, connected, and prosperous waterfront that will be enjoyed by residents for generations to come.

This next phase in the Waterfront revitalization project will bring life to the vision outlined in the Official Community Plan (OCP), identifying this important part of our community as a hub of activities, residences, industry, and commerce supporting a resilient and complete community.The Masterplan will address the many constraints including flood protection, road and highway infrastructure, utilities, contaminated land,and water and sewer services, unlocking the development potential of this area.

To view the Waterfront Project go to engage.mission.ca

For more information on O2 Planning & Design go to o2design.com