Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games Sport Partner Fund Recipients Announced

Victoria/Maple Ridge – The Province of B.C. and the BC Games Society announced the recipients of the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games Sport Partner Fund. 16 Provincial Sport Organizations (PSOs) and Disability Sport Organizations (DSOs) affected by the cancellation have been awarded funding totalling $130,000 to support programming that will enhance participation in future BC Summer Games.



“With the unfortunate cancellation of the 2020 BC Summer Games and the impact of COVID on sports in general, it’s been a difficult time for B.C.’s sport sector,” says Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “These grants are an important part our government’s commitment to support sport development and participation in this province, so that when the time is right, we can return to sport stronger than ever.”



The cancellation of the BC Summer Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant programming gap and missed development opportunity for the 19 PSOs and DSOs that make up the BC Summer Games sport package. The Fund, supported by the Province of B.C., is being administered through the BC Games Society.



“We are thrilled to receive this grant which will support development of new programs, coach mentorship and competition opportunities in communities that have not traditionally been represented in BC Games,” said Jean Tetarenko, Sport Coordinator, Special Olympics BC. “BC Games gives Special Olympics athletes an opportunity to challenge themselves and share their accomplishments. The Special Olympics movement strives to realize a more inclusive society and we are very grateful to BC Games for their commitment to inclusive sport.”



Special Olympics BC will use the funding to expand athlete and coach opportunities in communities in Zone 1 (Kootenays), Zone 7 (North West), and Zone 8 (Cariboo-North East). Other programming funded by this initiative include Indigenous coaches and officials development, local club expansion, and upgraded competition equipment.



“Our PSO and DSO partners have worked tirelessly over the last year to serve their athletes during this challenging time,” said Alison Noble, President and CEO of the BC Games Society. “This support will allow our partner organizations to continue to advance their programming and build towards a more hopeful future.”



The full list of recipients can be found here. For more information about the BC Games Society, please visit www.bcgames.org.