Chiefs Name Leadership Group for 20-21 Season, Langley Will Not Play

Chilliwack/Langley – The Chilliwack Chiefs are extremely proud to announce the 2021-21 leadership group. This year Brett Rylance, Connor Milburn, and Jackson Munro will be wearing “A’s” for the Chiefs once the season resumes play. “Brett, Connor, and Jackson are all character kids with experience in our league that understand what it means to be a Chief.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney before adding, “All three of these guys let their actions speak for them, and carry themselves in a way that their teammates and coaching staff respect immensely.” The Captain for this year’s Chiefs squad will be Kyle Penney. A Cornell commit, Kyle was a key player for the Chiefs last season, and his leadership qualities have been evident since his first day in Chilliwack. “We are extremely proud to name Kyle our captain. He approaches every day like a pro, and makes the people around him better. His work habits and attention to detail are second to none, and he is the type of person that commands respect when he speaks.” Said Maloney. Congratulations to Brett, Connor, Jackson, and Kyle!

Darren Francis

Meanwhile, The Langley Rivermen have opted out of the 2021 BCHL Pod Concept.