AbbyPD Arrest Mission Teen with Fake Gun (BB Gun) and File Other Charges

TOPICS:
Abbotsford Police

Posted By: Don Lehn March 12, 2021

Abbotsford – Around the lunchtime on Friday afternoon, Abbotsford Police responded to the 31000 block of Southern Drive for reports of a man holding a gun and approaching a vehicle with two female occupants. The suspect fled from the area before police arrived on scene.

Numerous officers responded to the area and located a male matching the witnesses’ description a short distance away. The suspect was searched subsequent to arrest and a gun was located.  The gun, which appeared real in appearance, was determined to be a BB gun.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, the suspect is known to the victims, and this incident is not gang related.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Mission, faces charges of Uttering Threats and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purposes.

The young man remains in police custody.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "AbbyPD Arrest Mission Teen with Fake Gun (BB Gun) and File Other Charges"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.