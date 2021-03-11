65+ Adults in Langley – Free Fitness Programs Available at Timms Community Centre

Langley City – The City of Langley has been successfully getting older adults physically active and socially engaged with Choose to Move and ActivAge™ for the past five years, and this year isn’t any different! All 65+ adults are welcome to register for these free programs offered in partnership with the BC Recreation and Park Association (BCRPA) and Active Aging Society.

Choose to Move

Choose to Move is a free 3-month science-driven approach to personal planning and individual support program that helps introduce the habit of physical activity into daily life. This program provides motivation and support to become more physically and socially active while connecting to community resources and opportunities. Participants work with a trained activity coach to develop and stick to an individual physical activity plan and attend eight in-person group meetings to provide motivation and support other participants with similar goals. Choose to Move is offering an information session on Saturday, March 20, from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm at Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Crescent. Interested individuals must register to attend. To reserve your spot or get more information about the program, visit Timms Community Centre in-person, online, or call 604-514-2940.

ActivAge™

ActivAge™ is a free 3-month physical activity program that introduces physical activity through weekly one-hour sessions filled with progressive planned activities in a fun and social setting with like-minded people. The program focuses on improving movement associated with daily living and strengthening muscles used in everyday activities (bending, lifting, stretching), including class discussion and resources to improve overall health and physical well-being. For more information, visit in-person at Timms Community Centre, online, or call 604-514-2940.

“Choose to Move and ActivAge™ offers connections to other 65+ year old adults and City recreation staff, and enables participants to get motivated and learn how to incorporate movement into daily life,” said Recreation Supervisor Christine Daum. “It’s been personally rewarding to watch participants build connections, get information about exercise, and who to contact to get questions answered with understanding and respect. Participants have often expressed that these unique programs have made a positive difference in their life. I strongly encourage older adults to join.”